John Francis Hall
1931 - 2020
John Francis Hall, 89, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Nazareth Home in Louisville.
John was born Jan. 27, 1931, in Fairfield to the late James Leslie and Helen Louise Lilly Hall. He spent much of his youth in Nelson County, and his adult years in Louisville. He was a faithful member of Holy Family and St. Agnes parishes.
John served in the US Navy during the Korean War on the USS Valley Forge. As a proud veteran, he had the opportunity to travel to Washington, DC with Honor Flight in the fall of 2019.
After his military service John worked with the US Civil Service at Fort Knox in a variety of roles, including typewriter repair. In his later career, he used his heating and air conditioning repair skills to help many.
John could fix anything, from Volkswagens to clocks to rosaries. He was always willing to use his mechanical skills to help others in need.
In his retirement, John volunteered at Nazareth Home for more than 20 years. He considered the Nazareth Home staff and residents to be his friends. John's family is incredibly grateful for the care and support Nazareth Home provided, especially over the past couple of years. John was a gentle soul who tackled life with much courage and goodness.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Mary Ann Hagan Hall; and his siblings, Nancy Hall Perkins, Bob Hall, Charles Hall and Margaret Hall Mudd.
He is survived by his son, John Paul Hall; his brothers, Carroll Hall and Tony Miller; and an extended family who loved him very much.
Mass of Christian burial will be 2 p.m. Tuesday June 9, at St. Catherine Catholic Church in New Haven with burial to follow in St. Catherine Church Cemetery, with Father Matthew Hardesty officiating.
Visitation will be held Tuesday June 9, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the William R. Rust Funeral Home, New Haven Chapel, 167 N. Main St.
In lieu of flowers family request that donations be made to Kentucky Organ donors association, or the American Cancer Society
It is recommended that all visitors wear a mask or face covering.
William Rust Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Published in The Kentucky Standard from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
June 7, 2020
To the family of Mr. Hall, I always felt that he was a Guardian Angel among us at Nazareth Home. I know he is watching over us from Heaven...may he rest in peace.
Sister Margaret Lillian, and Sister Rose Andrew
Friend
