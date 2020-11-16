John Huck Jr., 59, of Doylestown, Pa., died peacefully in his sleep from a long battle with cancer.

He was born in Trenton, N.J., on June 2, 1961, to John and Kathi Huck.

John graduated from Morrisville High School in 1979 and attended Penco Tech where he trained in electronics.

John was retired from Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. where he traveled the world as a regional marketing manager.

He enjoyed retirement working on his beloved cars and motorcycles, traveling, gardening, camping, and most of all smoking and barbecuing for all his friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Huck Sr.

He is survived by his fiancé, Nancy C. Foster; his mother, Kathi Huck; a brother, Joseph (Carol) Huck; a sister, Lin Denton and fiancé, Dennis Fisher; his nieces, Megan (Keith) Moran, Cassandra (Dan) Bartle and Courtney Denton; his nephews, Ryan (Jennifer) Huck, Bradford (Christina) Denton and Kyle Denton; his great-nieces, Emmie Claire Huck and Felicity Denton; and great-nephews, Jacob John Moran and Bradford Denton Jr.

A funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 201 N. Pennsylvania Ave., in Morrisville, Pa. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery, 400 Woolsey St., Trenton, N.J.

A life celebration luncheon will be at 1:30 p.m. at the German American Society Hall, 215 Uncle Pete's Road in Trenton, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Penn Medicine Abramson Cancer Center or Deborah Heart & Lung Center.

Knott's Colonial Funeral Home, 2946 South Broad St. Hamilton, N.J. 08610 is in charge of arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store