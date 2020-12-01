1/1
John J. Locklin III
John J. Locklin, III, 69, of Bardstown, passed away Nov. 28, 2020, at Regency Care Center in Louisville.
He was a retired warehouseman for Jim Beam Distillery, a member of the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral, where he was a server and tour guide, the Knights of Columbus, Fourth Degree, former member of the Nelson County Fair Board, New Haven Optimist Club, New Haven Jaycees, Rolling Fork Volunteer Fire Department, and the New Haven City Council. Perhaps his proudest moments in life came from seeing the smile on children's faces when he took on the persona of Santa Claus at various locations around the area.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Rita Greenwell Locklin; along with a sister, Diane Louise Locklin.
He is survived by his father, John J. (Mary) Locklin Jr. (Mary); two brothers, Michael (Susan) Eugene and Timothy Joseph ( Sara) Locklin; three sisters, Sheila Marie Nalley, Margaret Todd (Fred) Boone and Mary Regina Locklin; along with a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with burial to follow in St. Michael Cemetery, Fairfield.
In lieu of flowers, all donations are suggested to the bereavement committees at either St. Joseph or St. Monica.
Joseph Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Kentucky Standard from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home
324 Center Street
New Haven, KY 40051
(502)549-3629
