John Joseph "Jack" Coomes, 87, of Bardstown, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Baptist East Hospital in Louisville. He was born Aug. 21, 1931, in Bardstown to the late Thomas Joseph and Margaret Ellen Hall Coomes.

He grew up on a farm and attended St. Joe Prep. Jack joined the Kentucky National Guard in 1949 and was activated to the Korean War from 1951-1954 to the 113 Ordinance Company. Sgt. John J. Coomes volunteered to transfer to the State Department for undisclosed operations out of Formosa (Taiwan). He continued to serve in the Kentucky National Guard until 1959.

He was a lifetime member of American Legion Post 121. Jack began working at Buzick Lumber building barrel houses then went to Jim Beam Distillery while going to school for electronics. Once he received his training he opened his own radio/TV mechanic shop in New Haven. He eventually closed his shop and went to work at RCA in Louisville. He then was hired by Owens-Illinois as an electrical engineer. After retiring from Owens-Illinois he ran a tax business with his wife, Tillie, and taught electronics at Nelson County Vocational night school.

Jack was a Kentucky Colonel, a member of Knights of Columbus, and a former scout leader of a local scout troop. Jack and Tillie both served on St. Joseph Catholic Church's Bereavement Committee, and were RCIA coordinators and eucharistic ministers.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Ann "Tillie" Coomes; sisters, Mary Brenda Maras and Margaret Ann "Peggy" Boyer; and a brother, Caroll Coomes.

Survivors include three sons, Tony Coomes, of Houston, Texas, John Gabriel (Lisa) Coomes, of Labolt, S.D., Mickey Coomes, of Lexington; two daughters, Jacquie (Larry) Slone, of Raven, and Ann (Mickey) Hardin, of Bardstown; two brothers, George (Sharon) Elliot Coomes, of Longview, Texas, and Thomas Daniel (Kitty) Coomes, of Fort Worth, Texas; 13 grandchildren; and 20 great- grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, May 25, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw as the celebrant. Interment will be in St. Joseph Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, May 24, with evening prayers, and an American Legion service at 5 p.m. An additional visitation will be after 8 a.m. Saturday, May 25, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road in Bardstown.

