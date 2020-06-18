John Michael "Jackie" Peake
1958 - 2020
John Michael "Jackie" Peake, 61, of Holy Cross, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Baptist Health Louisville. He was born Oct. 25, 1958, in Marion County to the late Bishop and Waniece Miles Peake. He was an employee of Basham Construction in Louisville. He was a hardworking man who loved his family. He gave "the gift of life" as a registered organ donor.
Survivors include his wife of 23 years, Janice Peake; one son, Michael Morris, of Bardstown; one grandson, Tyler Morris; two sisters, Judy Colvin (Ronnie), of Cox's Creek and Jacqueline Boone (Eddie), of Bardstown; five brothers, Eddie Peake (Mary Ellen), of St. Francis, Chester Peake (Cindy Pylant), of Alvord, Texas, Jerry Peake, of Cox's Creek, Ronnie Peake (Julie), of Lebanon, and Allen Peake, of St. Francis.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 22, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 6785 Highway 52 in Loretto. The Rev. Deacon Joseph R. Dant will preside. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday, June 21, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road in Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m.
Pallbearers are his brothers and his son.
Honorary pallbearers are Ricky Mattingly and Tyler Morris.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions, the funeral home is limited to 50% occupancy.  Therefore, visitors during busy periods may be asked to wait until others leave before entering. No food or beverages may be sent or shared at this time.
Facemasks, hand washing and social distancing are encouraged. Services will be live streamed on the Mattingly Funeral Home Facebook page for those who cannot attend. 
Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


Published in The Kentucky Standard from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mattingly Funeral Home - Loretto
195 Holy Cross Road
Loretto, KY 40037
(270) 865-2201
June 18, 2020
You have our sympathies.
Junie, Carolyn and Alan Mattingly of Mattingly Funeral Home
