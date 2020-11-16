John Patrick Kuprion Jr., 72, of Lebanon Junction, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at University of Louisville Hospital.He was preceded in death by his parents, John Patrick Kuprion, Sr. and Helen Ruth Kuprion.Survivors include his son, Jake Kuprion; and a daughter, Kallie Kuprion.The funeral will be 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with cremation to follow.Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction is in charge of arrangements.