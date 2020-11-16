1/
John Patrick Kuprion Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Patrick Kuprion Jr., 72, of Lebanon Junction, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at University of Louisville Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Patrick Kuprion, Sr. and Helen Ruth Kuprion.
Survivors include his son, Jake Kuprion; and a daughter, Kallie Kuprion.
The funeral will be 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with cremation to follow.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Kentucky Standard from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
01:00 PM
Trowbridge Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Funeral
06:00 PM
Trowbridge Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Trowbridge Funeral Home
118 East Oak Street
Lebanon Junction, KY 40150
(502) 833-4823
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved