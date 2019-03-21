John Patrick "Fiddy" Magee, 42, of Bardstown, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at his residence with his family by his side. He was born Oct. 23, 1976, in Louisville to Nancy Magee Morrell. Fiddy was a self-employed mechanic, loved spending time outdoors, racing cars, RZRs, being with friends and family, and was of the Catholic faith.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Patrick Magee.
He is survived by his son, Cameron Hester, of Cox's Creek; two daughters, Hannah Nicole Magee, of Bardstown and Kerigan Magee, of Chaplin; his mother, Nancy Magee Morrell, of Bardstown; his sister, Julie (Ancil) Watson, of Bardstown; a grandchild, Jaxston Hester, of Cox's Creek; nieces, Adrian Watson and Harley Watson; and a great- niece, Oakleigh Chowning, all of Bardstown; a special uncle, Butch Magee; and a nephew, Noah Magee.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, March 22, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road. Chaplain Jose Albovias Jr. will officiate. Interment will be in Bardstown Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 11 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
1475 New Shepherdsville Road
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-8858
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Mar. 22, 2019