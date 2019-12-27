John Pratt "Jay" Wickham, 52, of Bardstown, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was born Oct. 26, 1967, in Louisville and of the Catholic faith. He was an insurance adjuster, loved sports and was an avid Notre Dame Fighting Irish fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Shirley Carrico Wickham; maternal grandparents, Victor and Lorena Carrico; and paternal grandparents, Bob and Ellen Wickham.
He is survived by his son, Tommy Wickham; a brother, Jimmy (Mary Nally) Wickham; a sister, Mary Ellen (Pat) Werner, all of Bardstown; two nephews, Drew Werner and Ben Werner; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
His memorial Mass will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral, with inurnment in St. Joseph Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, and 9-10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Barlow Funeral Home. A prayer service will be held Monday evening.
Memorial contributions may go to K.O.D.A. or donor's favorite charity.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Dec. 28, 2019