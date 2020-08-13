1/
John Scott Isham
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Scott Isham, 51, of Georgetown, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 at U of K Medical Center. He was born Sept. 13, 1968, in Marion County. He was a restaurant manager, an avid U of K Wildcat fan, and he loved his brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Billy C. and Margaret Elaine Isham; paternal grandparents, Clarence and Ruby Isham; and maternal grandparents, Hubert and Tudy Miles.
He is survived by three brothers, Billy Isham, of Bardstown, Alan (Jill) Isham of Winchester, and Dale (Jessica) Isham, of Bardstown; two sisters, Tonya Isham and Gail (Jimbo Parrott) Isham, both of Bardstown; his life partner, Donnie Smith, of Georgetown; and several nieces and nephews.
Cremation was chosen.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Kentucky Standard from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barlow Funeral Home
2675 E. John Rowan Blvd.
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-2844
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved