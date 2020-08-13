John Scott Isham, 51, of Georgetown, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 at U of K Medical Center. He was born Sept. 13, 1968, in Marion County. He was a restaurant manager, an avid U of K Wildcat fan, and he loved his brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Billy C. and Margaret Elaine Isham; paternal grandparents, Clarence and Ruby Isham; and maternal grandparents, Hubert and Tudy Miles.
He is survived by three brothers, Billy Isham, of Bardstown, Alan (Jill) Isham of Winchester, and Dale (Jessica) Isham, of Bardstown; two sisters, Tonya Isham and Gail (Jimbo Parrott) Isham, both of Bardstown; his life partner, Donnie Smith, of Georgetown; and several nieces and nephews.
Cremation was chosen. Barlow Funeral Home
is in charge of arrangements.