John "Sonny" Spalding, 90, of Louisville, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Baptist Hospital East in Louisville. He was born Sept. 7, 1929, in Nelson County, retired from Hobart Corporation, and was a member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Fern Creek since 1967.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Lena Spalding; and several brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jane Livers Spalding, of Louisville; four children, John (Jeanette) Spalding Jr., Joe (Jane) Spalding, Barbara (David) Byrum and Mary (Greg Cook) Case; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A public memorial Mass will be held a later date, at St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church. A private visitation and private graveside service will be at St. Gregory Cemetery in Cox's Creek.
Memorial contributions may go to St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Mar. 21, 2020