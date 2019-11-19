John "Buck" Wooldridge Jr., 74, of New Haven, went to be with his Heavenly Father Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at his residence in New Haven with his family by his side.
He was born Sept. 7, 1945, in New Haven to the late John Sr. and Myrtle Susan Burks Wooldridge.
He was an owner operator of John Wooldridge Excavation and Back Hoe Services. He was a member of Rolling Fork Christian Church in Lyon Station, and he loved playing cards. He was a loving son and brother.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Oma Jean Coy and Bonnie Wright.
He was survived by three brothers, Larry (Janice) Wooldridge, Gary "Hook" (Anita) Wooldridge, and Gerald Wooldridge, of New Haven; three sisters, Charlene (Tony) Clayton, of Boston, Peggy Miller, of New Haven, Pam (Steve) Rust, of New Haven; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, in the chapel of William R. Rust Funeral Home, 167 N. Main St., in New Haven, with burial to follow in Riverview Cemetery in New Haven. The Rev. Tim Underhill will officiate.
Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, and will continue Thursday, Nov. 21, from 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
William Rust Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Nov. 20, 2019