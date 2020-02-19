John Young Howard, 71, of Bardstown, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at his residence. He was born Dec. 24, 1948, worked as a land surveyor for many years in Nelson County, and attended St. Joe Prep and The University of Kentucky.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Jerry Howard and Julian Howard; and a sister, Joan Smith.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Betty Jo Howard, of Bardstown; three children, John Young (Niki) Howard Jr., Beverly (Todd) Lee and Pat (Mary Ellen) Howard; seven grandchildren, Chase Howard, Lauren Lee, Sammi Howard, Rebecca Lee, Kate Howard, Jack Howard and Owen Howard; several brothers and sisters; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church in New Haven, with burial in St. Catherine Cemetery. The Rev. Matthew Hardesty will officiate.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, and 9-10:15 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Barlow Funeral Home. A prayer service is 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may go to Feeding America.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Feb. 20, 2020