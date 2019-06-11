Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Johnny Stewart "John" Ingold. View Sign Service Information Barlow Funeral Home 2675 E. John Rowan Blvd. Bardstown , KY 40004 (502)-348-2844 Send Flowers Obituary

Johnny "John" Stewart Ingold, 70, of Bardstown, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019, at his residence. He was born Nov. 13, 1948, in Olive Hill, retired from Bell South after 37 years, was a United States Army Veteran, where he received a Purple Heart and other medals, while in Vietnam, and was a member of American Legion Nelson County Post 42, , and New Salem Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Ruth Ingold; two sisters, Charlotte Sue Ingold, infant, and Mary Louise Ingold; and a brother, Stanley R. Ingold.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Connie Hignite Ingold; a daughter, Tammy Ingold Hardin; a granddaughter, Brooke Hardin, all of Bardstown; three sisters, Helen Ingram, of Corona, Calif., Fran (Bill) Woody, of Dayton, Ohio, and Alice (Mark) Leethy, of Beavercreek, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

His memorial service will be noon Thursday, June 13, at Barlow Funeral Home, with inurnment in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery at a later date. His nephew Doug Woody and Brother Jonathan Gann will officiate.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 12 and 10-noon Thursday, June 13, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to American Legion Nelson County Post 42, P.O. Box 646, Bardstown, KY 40004.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

