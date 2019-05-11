Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph A. Downs. View Sign Service Information Barlow Funeral Home 2675 E. John Rowan Blvd. Bardstown , KY 40004 (502)-348-2844 Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph A. Downs, 87, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019, at Windsor Gardens. He was the son of the late James Leon Downs and Mary Regina Nally Downs. He was a native of Nelson County and attended St. Joseph Preparatory School. He retired from General Electric Appliance Park after 36-1/2 years, he also worked for Wilson Brothers Chevrolet for 17 years. He was a veteran of the Korean War, a Kentucky Colonel, a member of the Knights of Columbus, and a little league baseball coach. Also, he was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where he served as a eucharistic minister and usher.

He was preceded in death by his two sisters, Regina Roberts and Rita Wilson; and a grandson, Joe Ray Young.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Catherine Corine Hill Downs; five sons, Wayne (Shelia), Chris (Kathy), both of Bardstown, Timmy (Robin), of Davenport, Fla., Danny, of Springfield, and Rex (Debbie), of Boston; three daughters, Deborah (Reese) Forshee, of Middleburg, Fla., and Jacqueline Downs and Grace (Patrick) Young, both of Bardstown; 15 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Martha Ann Clark, of St. Francis.

A memorial Mass will be 11 a.m. Monday, May 13, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto- Cathedral. There will be a private graveside service at St. Joseph Cemetery. Cremation was chosen by family.

Memorial contributions may go to Alzheimer's Research Association.

