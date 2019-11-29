Joseph Bernard Keene, 93, of Bardstown, passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019.
Bernie was born in Bardstown on Oct. 14, 1926, son of the late Twyman and Harriett Nally Keene.
Bernie served the Commonwealth of Kentucky in multiple positions including State Representative and Commissioner of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board. An avid community volunteer, his leadership benefitted numerous charitable and civic organizations, among those are Habitat for Humanity, United Way and Knights of Columbus. Mr. Keene was the first Nelson Countian elected as a member of the Catholic Archdiocese of Louisville School Board. Bernie also contributed to farming advancement through the National Farmers Organization and was a proud U.S. Army veteran. He will be laid to rest with military honors at Saint Joseph Cemetery.
He was a graduate of St. Joseph Preparatory School and received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Kentucky State University. He will be remembered for his quick wit, optimism, patience, willingness to help others, service to his community, and love for his family and pets. His actions generated positive impacts for individuals and industry. During retirement years, he and Dorothy opened their gracious home as a bed and breakfast. Bernie "Pop-Pop" had a gift for telling stories of Kentucky history and politics over his signature Southern breakfast and at cocktail hour. He lived a life full of purpose and honor.
A special thanks to the staff of The Nazareth Home, Clifton and Windsor Gardens, Bardstown, and all of the care givers.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Dorothy French Keene.
He is survived by his children, Theresa (Ed) Campbell, Jean Keene, Ann (Michael) Smith, Bernie Keene, Jr., Howard (Dee Dee Ford) Keene, Twyman (Jesse) Keene; and four grandchildren, Kara Campbell McPeak (Evan), Ned Campbell (Ashley), Drew Smith, Audrey Smith and one great-grandchild, Jensen Campbell.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Minh Vu celebrant. Interment will be in St. Joseph Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Dec. 2, 4-8 p.m. with prayers at 7 p.m. and visitation on Tuesday. Dec. 3, 8:30-10:30 a.m. at Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road.
Expressions of sympathy are requested to be made to Habitat for Humanity or to a .
