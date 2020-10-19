1/1
Joseph Corbett
1944 - 2020
Joseph L. Corbett, 76, of Bardstown, passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at his residence. He was born on Jan. 28, 1944, in Bardstown to the late Joseph L. and Mildred Laverne Kurtz Corbett. He was a former owner and CEO and civil engineer for Young Construction and Engineering. He was the former president of Glendale Flying Club, a member of Ducks and Quail Unlimited, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, NRA and St. Thomas Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary "Carole" Thompson Corbett; three daughters, Amy Corbett, Marilyn (Rick) Hagan and Karen Corbett, all of Bardstown; two brothers, Byron (Kay) Corbett and Ronald (Nathalie) Corbett, both of Bardstown; five grandchildren, Victoria "Tori", Wyatt, Wade, Corby and Luke; and his beloved pet, Annie.
A Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at St. Thomas Catholic Church with the Rev. Jason Harris as the celebrant. Interment will be in St. Thomas Church Cemetery.
Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, with evening prayers and 8:30-10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Kentucky Standard from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
1475 New Shepherdsville Road
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-8858
