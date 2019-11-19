|
|
|
Visitation
View Map
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|
Prayer Service
View Map
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
|
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
View Map
Holy Cross Catholic Church
Joseph Daniel "Danny" Donahue, Jr., 70, of New Haven, passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Sept. 21, 1949, in Holy Cross to the late Joseph Daniel Donahue and Mary Clara Nalley. He retired from the U. S. Navy having served from 1967 until 1990. He was a member of the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard and Holy Cross Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by five sisters, Leona Burba, Lena Burba, Eleanora Newton, Mildred Newton and Huberta "Birdie" Cecil; and five brothers, Thomas Gerald Donahue, Charles Nathan Donahue, Patrick Earl Donahue, James Sidney Donahue and Francis William Donahue.
Survivors include one daughter, Karen Williams, of Brandenburg; three sons, Joseph Daniel Donahue and wife, Laura, of Louisville, Robert Michael Donahue and wife, Angie, of Louisiana, and James Ramero Donahue and wife, Missy, of Michigan; six grandchildren, Jeffery, Charlotte, Eve, Natalee, Cole and Victor; and one sister, Carolyn Bowman, of Corydon, Ind.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 59 New Haven Road in Loretto. The Rev. Ben Brown will officiate. Military Rites will follow in the church cemetery conducted by his fellow Marion County Veterans Honor Guardsmen.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road in Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. by the Rev. Deacon Joseph R. Dant.
Expressions of sympathy may go to the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard c/o Otha Allen, 748 Southland Drive, Lebanon, KY 40033.
Pallbearers are Sidney Donahue, Ben Bowman, Pat Donahue, Donald Bowman, David Cecil and Joe Cecil.
Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Nov. 20, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|