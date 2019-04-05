Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Joseph Donald "Donnie" Mattingly, 70, of New Hope, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown.

He was born August 28, 1948 in Saint Francis. He was a former employee of Skilton Construction Company in Louisville and was a certified blaster.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Junior Mattingly; his mother, Rita Mattingly Cecil; five brothers, Stevie, Tony, infant Robert Edwin and infant Siamese twins, William Patrick and Raymond Dominick Mattingly.

Survivors include his wife of more than 50 years, Brenda Miles Mattingly; two sons, Donnie Mattingly, of Campbellsville, and Pat Mattingly, of Louisville; one daughter, Theresa Reid (Danny), of Bardstown; three grandchildren, Erica Mattingly, Nick Mattingly and Ashley Hardin; two stepgrandchildren, Katie Reid Kurtz and Robbie Reid; two stepgreat-granddaughters, Allie Kurtz and Zoey Kurtz; five sisters, Laura Rita Benningfield, of Stringtown, Kathy Vaughn (Craig), of Oglethorpe, Ga., Joyce Mattingly and Helen Jones, both of Campbellsville, and Alicia Bevin, of Lebanon; and one brother, Tom Mattingly, of Loretto.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 104 Church St., in New Hope. The Rev. Ken Fortener will preside. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 PM Friday, April 5, at Mattingly Funeral Home with a prayer service at 6 p.m. by Deacon Arnold Downs.

Pallbearers are Donnie Mattingly, Nick Mattingly, Danny Reid, T. J. Mattingly, Timmy Mattingly and Jesse Mattingly.

Honorary Pallbearers are Pat Mattingly and Robbie Reid.

is in charge of arrangements.



Joseph Donald "Donnie" Mattingly, 70, of New Hope, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown.He was born August 28, 1948 in Saint Francis. He was a former employee of Skilton Construction Company in Louisville and was a certified blaster.He was preceded in death by his father, John Junior Mattingly; his mother, Rita Mattingly Cecil; five brothers, Stevie, Tony, infant Robert Edwin and infant Siamese twins, William Patrick and Raymond Dominick Mattingly.Survivors include his wife of more than 50 years, Brenda Miles Mattingly; two sons, Donnie Mattingly, of Campbellsville, and Pat Mattingly, of Louisville; one daughter, Theresa Reid (Danny), of Bardstown; three grandchildren, Erica Mattingly, Nick Mattingly and Ashley Hardin; two stepgrandchildren, Katie Reid Kurtz and Robbie Reid; two stepgreat-granddaughters, Allie Kurtz and Zoey Kurtz; five sisters, Laura Rita Benningfield, of Stringtown, Kathy Vaughn (Craig), of Oglethorpe, Ga., Joyce Mattingly and Helen Jones, both of Campbellsville, and Alicia Bevin, of Lebanon; and one brother, Tom Mattingly, of Loretto.A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 104 Church St., in New Hope. The Rev. Ken Fortener will preside. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.Visitation is 3-8 PM Friday, April 5, at Mattingly Funeral Home with a prayer service at 6 p.m. by Deacon Arnold Downs.Pallbearers are Donnie Mattingly, Nick Mattingly, Danny Reid, T. J. Mattingly, Timmy Mattingly and Jesse Mattingly.Honorary Pallbearers are Pat Mattingly and Robbie Reid. Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Funeral Home Mattingly Funeral Home

195 Holy Cross Road

Loretto , KY 40037

(270) 865-2201 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Kentucky Standard on Apr. 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Kentucky Standard Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close