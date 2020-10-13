Joseph "Vernie" Douglas, 87, passed on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at his home in Bargersville, Ind., with his wife and daughters by his side. He was born Oct. 2, 1933, in Bardstown. Being the oldest son, he worked hard to help his parents raise their children and was a hardworking man his entire life. He loved his wife and daughters and spent most of his free time helping his wife, Doris, care for them. He played the guitar and he and Doris would sing songs on weekends to entertain the "girls." He loved camping, boating, and water skiing. He spent most weekends at Green River enjoying life. He also liked to compete with his boating buddy. One time they had a competition as to who was going to have the most running lights on their RVs. Of course, he won! He also competed with him as to who had the fastest boat. Vernie won! He retired from Midwest Concrete in 1994 and from 1994-2006 he and Doris traveled to Yuma, Ariz., to visit his daughter for the winter and to visit his daughters and family in Indiana and Bardstown in the summer. He enjoyed telling jokes, he could tell you one and as soon as he finished telling that one, he would start telling the next. For most of his life he had a ton of fun playing pranks on his family and friends.
"Vernie" was preceded in death by his parents, David Clint and Catherine I. Williams Douglas; one brother, Melvin Douglas; one sister, Mary "Helena" Culver; a granddaughter, Ashley WyKoff; and a grandson, Chad Clark.
He is survived by his wife, Doris Douglas (Vowels) of Bardstown; daughters, Anna Catherine Kirk (Paul), of Indianapolis; Barbara Douglas, of Yuma, Ariz.; Virginia Rose WyKoff, of Dillsburg, Penn.; and Bonnie Marie Clark, of Greenwood, Ind.; two brothers, Elzie Douglas, of Bardstown, and Larry Douglas, of Bonnieville; four sisters, Joyce Downs, Louise Downs and Charlene Leslie, all of Bardstown, and Marlene Marshall, of Chaplin; seven grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road, with Deacon Steve Heil as officiant. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at the funeral home. Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
is in charge of arrangements.