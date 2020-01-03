Joseph Earl Clark, 78, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Colonial Nursing Home.
He was born in Athertonville, and was a native of New Haven. He was a member of St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church and retired from General Electric Appliance Park in Louisville. He faithfully served his country, having served in the U.S. Marine Corps.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph "Jack" and Margaret "Maw" (Braden) Clark; and three brothers, James Clark, John "Fox" Clark and Michael "Muncie" Clark; one sister, Theresa "Flossie" Kennedy; one grandson, Dominique McMakin; and one granddaughter, Caroline Kuhn.
He is survived by four daughters, Margaret Gayle Clark and Stephanie (Jamie) Thompson, both of Bardstown, Pamela Ann (Beau) Adams, of Louisville, and Whitney Beth (Ritt) Kuhn; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three brothers, George Clark, of Nelsonville, Tommy "Wonka" Clark and Danny "Fly" Clark, both of Bardstown; and four sisters, Mary Wilkerson, of Campbellsville, Gladys Carter, of Bardstown, and Joann Morris and Kathy Keesy, both of New Haven; many nieces and nephews; along with his life-long friend, Michelle Witten.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at St. Catherine Catholic Church with the Rev. Matthew Hardesty officiating. Burial will follow in St. Catherine Cemetery.
Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, and continues after 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to the Schuhmann Social Service Center, which is an outreach ministry of St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church.
Joseph Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Jan. 4, 2020