Joseph Edwin "Joe" Walker
Joseph "Joe" Edwin Walker, 65, of Bardstown, passed away Sunday June 28, 2020 at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was born June 22, 1955, in Bardstown, an employee for General Electric, and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin "Boo" and Mary Walker; and sister, Janice Susan Walker.
He is survived by his two sons, Louis (Heather Austin) Walker, of Round Rock, Texas, and Andrew Walker, of Bardstown; mother of his children, Michele Walker, of Cincinnati; two sisters, Janet Walker and Alice (Mike Miller) Walker, both of Bardstown; special friend, Mary Ann Milby, of Shelbyville; and several nieces and nephews.
His Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Thursday, July 2, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral, with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery. The Rev. Minh Vu will officiate.
Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, and 9-10:15 a.m. Thursday, July 2, at Barlow Funeral Home. A prayer service will be held 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may go to St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Kentucky Standard from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
