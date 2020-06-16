Joseph "Joey" Eggemeier
2020 - 2020
Joseph "Joey" Eggemeier, 40, of Bardstown, formally of Woodlawn (Campbell County), passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Norton Children's Hospital, after a 102-day battle against complications resulting from open heart surgery. He was a former member of the Southgate Fire Department, Springfield/Washington County Fire Department, and a volunteer recruit with the Bardstown Fire Department. He worked for AMR Ambulance Service (formally Yellow Ambulance) in Louisville, and was a member of Woodlawn United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his niece, Tiffany Fite.
He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Jennifer Pile Eggemeier; his parents, Joe and Carol Eggemeier; a sister, Angela Fite; and a niece, Courtney Fite.
His funeral will be noon Saturday, June 20, at Barlow Funeral Home, with burial in Poplar Flat Cemetery. Pastor Jerry Pile will officiate.
Visitation will be 10 a.m.-noon, Saturday, June 20, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may go toward his services.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Kentucky Standard from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Barlow Funeral Home
2675 E. John Rowan Blvd.
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-2844
