Joseph "Joey" Eggemeier, 40, of Bardstown, formally of Woodlawn (Campbell County), passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Norton Children's Hospital, after a 102-day battle against complications resulting from open heart surgery. He was a former member of the Southgate Fire Department, Springfield/Washington County Fire Department, and a volunteer recruit with the Bardstown Fire Department. He worked for AMR Ambulance Service (formally Yellow Ambulance) in Louisville, and was a member of Woodlawn United Methodist Church.He was preceded in death by his niece, Tiffany Fite.He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Jennifer Pile Eggemeier; his parents, Joe and Carol Eggemeier; a sister, Angela Fite; and a niece, Courtney Fite.His funeral will be noon Saturday, June 20, at Barlow Funeral Home, with burial in Poplar Flat Cemetery. Pastor Jerry Pile will officiate.Visitation will be 10 a.m.-noon, Saturday, June 20, at the funeral home.Memorial contributions may go toward his services. Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.