Joseph "Joe" Emil Cecil Jr., passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at University of Louisville Hospital with his family by his side.

Joe was Catholic by faith. He grew up in the Nelson County area and started his career at Gates Rubber Company in Elizabethtown. He moved to Kansas to become a plant manager with them. It was when he returned to Kentucky to be with family that he started Clearwater Fiberglass Pools and Spas. He was the proud owner of that business for over 20 years. Body building was not just a hobby but became a passion and a lifestyle for him. He was a "man's man" who enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time outdoors with his family. He was a loving husband, protective father, and a fun-loving papaw that will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Emil Cecil and Thelma Cecil Culver; along with his siblings, Sharon, Kenny and Eddie Cecil.

He is survived by his loving wife of 10 years, Janice Mapula Cecil; his children, Mark Cecil (Tracey), of Boston, and Jessica Clark, of New Haven; his siblings, Mike Cecil (Dianne), of New Haven, Karen Huffman (Tom), of Elizabethtown, Jackie Rainey (Greg), of Big Clifty, Debra Dones (Jerome), of New Haven, and Pat Ballard (David), of Boston; and his grandchildren, Annika, Trisden and Jax Cecil, and Cody Clark.

Visitation will be at the home of Joe and Janice, 481 Eddington Lane in Shepherdsville. The family will open their home on Tuesday, June 30 from noon-8 p.m.

The funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Bardstown with burial to follow in the St. Thomas Church Cemetery.

Maraman-Billings Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



