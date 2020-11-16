1/1
Joseph Francis Blair
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Francis "Joe" Blair, 93, of Bardstown, joined his Heavenly Father on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. He was born on Jan. 10, 1927, in New Hope to the late James Joseph and Katherine Bowling Blair. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, a longtime businessman, a member of the Knights of Columbus, #1290, American Legion Post #121 and a parishioner of the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Alice Blair; and brothers, Arthur Blair, Fred Blair and Paul Blair.
He was a loving husband of 71 years to Cecily Beaven Blair; and father to his eight children, Michael Blair, of Cox's Creek, Cathy Basey, of Louisville, Mary Jo (John) Wherry, of Louisville, John (Tina) Blair, of Tennessee, Helen (Mike) Hord, of Prospect, Tommy (Donna) Blair, of Bardstown, Phil (Laura) Blair, of Bardstown, and Elaine (Mike) Ellis, of Grayson County; 16 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Margarite Bowling, Grace Thompson and Sister Virginia Blair S.C.N.; and a brother, Gene Blair.
The funeral Mass and visitation will be private and at a later date.
The family requests expressions of sympathy be made in his honor to St. Joseph Elementary School or Bethlehem High School in Bardstown.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Kentucky Standard from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
1475 New Shepherdsville Road
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-8858
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved