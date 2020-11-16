Joseph Francis "Joe" Blair, 93, of Bardstown, joined his Heavenly Father on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. He was born on Jan. 10, 1927, in New Hope to the late James Joseph and Katherine Bowling Blair. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, a longtime businessman, a member of the Knights of Columbus, #1290, American Legion Post #121 and a parishioner of the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral.Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Alice Blair; and brothers, Arthur Blair, Fred Blair and Paul Blair.He was a loving husband of 71 years to Cecily Beaven Blair; and father to his eight children, Michael Blair, of Cox's Creek, Cathy Basey, of Louisville, Mary Jo (John) Wherry, of Louisville, John (Tina) Blair, of Tennessee, Helen (Mike) Hord, of Prospect, Tommy (Donna) Blair, of Bardstown, Phil (Laura) Blair, of Bardstown, and Elaine (Mike) Ellis, of Grayson County; 16 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Margarite Bowling, Grace Thompson and Sister Virginia Blair S.C.N.; and a brother, Gene Blair.The funeral Mass and visitation will be private and at a later date.The family requests expressions of sympathy be made in his honor to St. Joseph Elementary School or Bethlehem High School in Bardstown.Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.