Joseph Gary Clark, 69, of Boston, passed away peacefully at home with his partner of 44 years, Dianne Lyvers, by his side.
Gary lived life on his own terms. He did what he wanted, when he wanted and how he wanted to. He was very social, athletic and competitive. He was on several men's leagues for softball, basketball and volleyball. He also played golf, rode horses and camped. He loved hunting (especially rabbits).
Gary learned to shoot pool left-handed when he was home recovering from a cut on his right arm. He shot pool in many surrounding counties. He always started out shooting left-handed but when the betting began, he switched to his right.
Gary also loved pitching horseshoes and performed best when the pressure was on.
Gary was hired by Booker Noe at age 18. He retired from Jim Beam after 40 years of service.
Gary was preceded in death by his son, Luke Clark; his mother, Lillian Watson; his father, John Sidney Clark, Jr.; siblings, Helen Clark Godbey, J.D. Clark and Karen Clark and a nephew, Michael Godbey.
He is survived by the light of his life, his granddaughter, Ava Gordon; his children, Beca Clark Gordon (Blake), Justin Clark, Cathy Clark Enlow and Joe Paul Burton; grandchildren, Andy Gordon, Shelby Enlow, Caleb Enlow and Parker Burton; sisters, Sheila Washburn, Connie Nalley, Carol Nalley, Debbie Clark Chesser, Kim Clark Ernst.
Gary wanted to express appreciation to his lifelong friends that stopped by regularly to talk about old stories and exciting times they shared. Gary lived a full life.
The family requests friends to raise a glass to his memory as an expression of sympathy.
A memorial gathering of family and friends will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, July 17, at his home, 935 Lick Creek Road in Boston.Trowbridge Funeral Home Boston
has been entrusted with the cremation arrangements.