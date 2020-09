Joseph Glenn Gray, 66, of Bardstown, passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at his home.He was preceded in death by his parents, Boyd Thomas and Stella Lucille Reid Gray.Survivors include his wife, Angela Marlene Hodge Gray; and a daughter, Dana Yvonne Gray Wiseman.Cremation has been chosen with a private memorial service to be held at a later date. Trowbridge Funeral Home Boston has been entrusted with the arrangements.