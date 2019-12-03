Joseph L. Martin, 41, of Bardstown, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville. He was born July 28, 1978, in Louisville.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lorraine Marie Peake.
He is survived by his wife, Robin Gray Martin; three stepchildren, Ashton Beams, Olivia Beams and Gavin Flood; stepfather, James A. Peake; and a brother, Phillip Peake, all of Bardstown.
His graveside service will be noon Friday, Dec. 6, at Mill Creek Baptist Cemetery. Pastor Josh Bennett will officiate.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Dec. 4, 2019