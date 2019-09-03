Joseph Larry Osborne, 79, of Fredericktown, died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown.

Born March 3, 1940, in Lebanon, he was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Leonard Osborne Sr., July 28, 1994; his mother, Mary Alice Elder Osborne, March 15, 2006; and a brother, Joseph Leonard Osborne Jr., Dec. 10, 2013.

He was a retired assemblyman at General Electric Company in Louisville for 40 years, a farmer and served in the U.S. Army Artillery for two years. He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Fredericktown.

He is survived by three brothers, Martin (Dorothy Mae) Osborne, of Mount Washington, Fred (Jinny Ann) Osborne and Tommy (Margaret) Osborne, all of Bardstown; two sisters, Mary Frances (Donnie) Puckett, of Winchester, and Susan Montgomery, of Lebanon; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Fredericktown with the Rev. Michael Martin officiating. Burial will be in St. Rose Cemetery with military honors to be conducted by Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.

Pallbearers will be Terry, Robert, Chad and Greg Osborne, Brian Puckett and Jeremy Montgomery.

A prayer service will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home where friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, and 7-9:15 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5.

Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

