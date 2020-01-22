Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Larry Welch II. View Sign Service Information Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home 1475 New Shepherdsville Road Bardstown , KY 40004 (502)-348-8858 Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Larry "Joey" Welch II, 48, of Bardstown, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Louisville. He was born on April 13, 1971, in Bardstown to Joseph Larry and Mary Ann Rummage Welch. Joey was a graduate of the University of Louisville, a paralegal for many years but had recently switched career paths and became a certified phlebotomist. He was of the Catholic faith, a kind-hearted man and loved by many. Joey's greatest accomplishments were his three children. He loved his children very much and spending time with them was his favorite past time. He was very proud of all three of them and will continue to watch over them from above.

Joey was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Larry "Joe" Welch; his paternal grandparents, William and Beulah Welch; and maternal grandparents, Jesse and Hazel Rummage.

He is survived by his mother, Mary Ann Rummage Welch; three children, Juliet, Rebekah and Alex Welch, all of Cox's Creek; a sister, Tracy Welch (Bond) Miller; two nieces, Erica (Brad) and Taylor Hilton; one nephew, Tanner Hilton; one great nephew, Kye Hilton; and many close friends.

The funeral will be 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road, with cremation to follow.

Visitation will be Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

is in charge of arrangements.

