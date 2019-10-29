Joseph Leon Roby, 90, of Bardstown, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at the Radcliff Veterans Center. He was born May 20, 1929, in Bardstown to the late Jap L. and Violet Deacon Roby. He was a retired assistant principal for the Florida School System and was a U.S. Air Force veteran.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Roby Tiedemann.
He is survived by a sister, Norma Roby Graham, of Bardstown; and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Roby's family followed his wishes of cremation. There will be no public services.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Oct. 30, 2019