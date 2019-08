Joseph Leonard Downs, 81, of Bardstown, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Colonial Health and Rehab. He was born March 1, 1938, in Jefferson County, and enjoyed fishing, playing horseshoes, and traveling. He retired from Barton's Distillery after 51 years of service, and was Catholic by faith.He is preceded in death by his parents, James Marvin Downs and Aline Ledford Helton Downs; a son, Robert Allen Downs; and a brother, Carl Downs.He is survived by his wife, Catherine Downs, of Bardstown; six children, Jenny (Kevin) Lyvers, Sandra (Stewart Brown) Fields, Mike (Brenda) Downs, Tammy (Glenn) Harmon, Randy (Candice) Downs, and Greg (Sher) Downs, all of Bardstown; 12 grandchildren, Joey Willett, Kelly (Chris) Sallee, Matthew (Keri) Fields, Jason Downs, Kimmie Downs, Brandon Downs, Amanda (Andrew) Parrent, Derrick Downs, Clay Downs, Cameron Downs, Alex Downs, and Michael (Jess) Martin; nine great-grandchildren; four sisters, Mary Ann Coulter, Doris Wathen, Edna (Tom) Durbin, all of Bardstown, and Betty Lou (John) Perry, of North Carolina; and a brother, Jimmy (Ann) Downs, of Bardstown.The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery. Pastor Danny Haynes and Deacon Sam Filiatreau will officiate.Visitation will be 3 -8 pm Thursday, Aug. 29, and 9-11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Barlow Funeral Home.Memorial contributions may go to Hospice of Nelson Co. Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.