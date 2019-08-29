|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Leonard Downs.
|
|
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|
Visitation
View Map
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
|
Funeral service
View Map
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Joseph Leonard Downs, 81, of Bardstown, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Colonial Health and Rehab. He was born March 1, 1938, in Jefferson County, and enjoyed fishing, playing horseshoes, and traveling. He retired from Barton's Distillery after 51 years of service, and was Catholic by faith.
He is preceded in death by his parents, James Marvin Downs and Aline Ledford Helton Downs; a son, Robert Allen Downs; and a brother, Carl Downs.
He is survived by his wife, Catherine Downs, of Bardstown; six children, Jenny (Kevin) Lyvers, Sandra (Stewart Brown) Fields, Mike (Brenda) Downs, Tammy (Glenn) Harmon, Randy (Candice) Downs, and Greg (Sher) Downs, all of Bardstown; 12 grandchildren, Joey Willett, Kelly (Chris) Sallee, Matthew (Keri) Fields, Jason Downs, Kimmie Downs, Brandon Downs, Amanda (Andrew) Parrent, Derrick Downs, Clay Downs, Cameron Downs, Alex Downs, and Michael (Jess) Martin; nine great-grandchildren; four sisters, Mary Ann Coulter, Doris Wathen, Edna (Tom) Durbin, all of Bardstown, and Betty Lou (John) Perry, of North Carolina; and a brother, Jimmy (Ann) Downs, of Bardstown.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery. Pastor Danny Haynes and Deacon Sam Filiatreau will officiate.
Visitation will be 3 -8 pm Thursday, Aug. 29, and 9-11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Barlow Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may go to Hospice of Nelson Co.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Aug. 30, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|