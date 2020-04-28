Joseph Louis Bickett Sr. (1944 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Karen Bradley
  • "Prayers to all the Family. So sad to hear of your loss. "
    - Syrena Medley
  • "I lived across the road from the Bickett family until I was..."
    - Kathy Ballard
  • "I am so sorry for y'alls loss ..may God bless u all prayers "
    - Tressa Gribbins
  • "Greg and family: So sorry for your loss. You and your..."
    - Phillip and Wanda Lindsey
Service Information
Mattingly Funeral Home
195 Holy Cross Road
Loretto, KY
40037
(270)-865-2201
Obituary
Joseph Louis Bickett Sr., 75 of Loretto, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Sept. 15, 1944, in Loretto. He was a former employee of General Electric in Louisville.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Joseph David and Mary Nellie Nalley Bickett; one daughter, Theresa Mae Bickett (Gene Marcy), one sister, Catherine Thompson (Paul); one brother, Joseph Butler Bickett; and one brother-in-law, Buck Wethington.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Mary Merine Bickett; six sons, Joe Joe Bickett (Sandy), of Lebanon, David Louis Bickett (Ray), of Greenville, Michael Wayne Bickett (Tammy), of Lebanon, Greg Bickett (Donna), of Bardstown, Joseph Louis Bickett Jr., of Lebanon, Chris "Ugg" Bickett (Karen), of Loretto; two daughters, Amanda Case (John), of Georgia, and Gina Bickett (John Adkins), of Loretto; 14 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren; one sister, Betty Wethington, of St. Mary's; two brothers, Mike Bickett (Charlotte), of Loretto, and Earl Bickett (Betty), of Loretto.
Funeral services will be private at Mattingly Funeral Home with cremation to follow. The Rev. Deacon Joseph R. Dant will officiate.
Memorials may go toward funeral expenses and can be made at mattinglyfuneralhome.com.
Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Apr. 29, 2020
