Joseph Louis Bickett Sr., 75 of Loretto, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Sept. 15, 1944, in Loretto. He was a former employee of General Electric in Louisville.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Joseph David and Mary Nellie Nalley Bickett; one daughter, Theresa Mae Bickett (Gene Marcy), one sister, Catherine Thompson (Paul); one brother, Joseph Butler Bickett; and one brother-in-law, Buck Wethington.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Mary Merine Bickett; six sons, Joe Joe Bickett (Sandy), of Lebanon, David Louis Bickett (Ray), of Greenville, Michael Wayne Bickett (Tammy), of Lebanon, Greg Bickett (Donna), of Bardstown, Joseph Louis Bickett Jr., of Lebanon, Chris "Ugg" Bickett (Karen), of Loretto; two daughters, Amanda Case (John), of Georgia, and Gina Bickett (John Adkins), of Loretto; 14 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren; one sister, Betty Wethington, of St. Mary's; two brothers, Mike Bickett (Charlotte), of Loretto, and Earl Bickett (Betty), of Loretto.
Funeral services will be private at Mattingly Funeral Home with cremation to follow. The Rev. Deacon Joseph R. Dant will officiate.
Memorials may go toward funeral expenses and can be made at mattinglyfuneralhome.com.
Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Apr. 29, 2020