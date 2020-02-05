Joseph Louis Morris, 72, of Pleasure Ridge Park, passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. He was a native of New Haven and a retired postal employee.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Dorothy Bryan Morris; and a brother, Jimmy Morris.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, the former Patricia Ann Simpson; a daughter, Sandi-Rose Smith (Scott); sons, Kevin Carl Williams (Regina Lee), Stephen Wayne Williams, and Douglas Ray Williams (Leigh); siblings, William Morris, Theresa Clark, Michael Morris, Kathy Miles, Robert Morris, Thomas Morris, Martha Rose Martin, Frank Morris and Anthony Morris; 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

The funeral will be 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in the chapel of Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, 7710 Dixie Highway, with interment to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens West.

Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, at the funeral home.

Heady-Hardy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

