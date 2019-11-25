Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Merrill "Sonny" Kurtz. View Sign Service Information Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home 1475 New Shepherdsville Road Bardstown , KY 40004 (502)-348-8858 Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Merrill "Sonny" Kurtz Jr., 84, of Bardstown, passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Sept. 25, 1935, in Louisville to the late Joseph Merrill Sr. and Annette Catherine Briney Kurtz. Sonny was a retired farmer, a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, American Legion Post 121 and was a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserve during the Korean War.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Joyce Marie Mattingly Kurtz; sisters, Wanda Jones, Barbara Brown, Laverne Corbett and Bernice Moore.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Gray Kurtz; two daughters, Catherine K. "Cathy" Lanham and Sharon Elizabeth Lanham, both of Bardstown; six sons, Joseph M. (Gail) Kurtz III and William Keith "Billy" Kurtz, both of Bardstown, John Stephen (Ann) Kurtz and David Allen (Penny) Kurtz, both of Boston, James Patrick (Kathy) Kurtz, of Missouri, Michael Robert Kurtz, of Boston; one sister, Marilyn "Tuggie" Kurtz Dick, of Bardstown; several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw as the celebrant. Interment will be in St. Joseph Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. with an American Legion service at 6 p.m. with prayers to follow. Additional visitation will be Tuesday from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road.

The family request that contributions go to Ovesen Heights Baptist Church, 1604 Bardstown Road, Hodgenville, KY 42748.

