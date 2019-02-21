Joseph Michael Nalley, 49, of New Hope, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019.
He is survived by his parents, James Lewis and Mary Deanna NalleY.
Friends may visit from 2-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, at Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home. Cremation will follow and a memorial service will take place at a later date.
Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home
324 Center Street
New Haven, KY 40051
(502)549-3629
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Feb. 22, 2019