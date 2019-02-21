Joseph Michael Nalley

Obituary

Joseph Michael Nalley, 49, of New Hope, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019.
He is survived by his parents, James Lewis and Mary Deanna NalleY.
Friends may visit from 2-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, at Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home. Cremation will follow and a memorial service will take place at a later date.
Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Feb. 22, 2019
