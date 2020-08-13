1/1
Joseph Richard "Bubba" Nally
1951 - 2020
Joseph Richard "Bubba" Nally, 68, of Bardstown, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at his residence. He was born Aug. 13, 1951, in Nelson County. He enjoyed working on his old cars, his cats and he was retired from Fishel Company as a construction worker.
He was preceded in death by his father, John W. Nally; his mother, Evelyn Mattingly; child, Robin Nally; brothers, William, Johnny, Jimmy and Robert Paul; and a sister, Marsha.
He is survived by his fiancée, Desi Kays, of Bardstown; a son, Richard (Tina) Nally, of Bardstown; a daughter, Rachel Christy of Hodgenville; five grandchildren, Amber, Brandon, Andrea, Gloria and Levi; two great-grandchildren, Ethan and Brooklynn; two brothers, Gene (Pat) Nally and Charly (Dianna) Nally; seven sisters, Mary (Keith) Lewellen, Imogene Ritchie, Elizabeth (Alvin) Burton, Genldine (Mitchel) Ashley, Frances (Robert) Petty, Betty Jo (Jimmy) Parrent, and Vickie (Rickie) Coulter; uncle, Robert Foster; and a sister-in-law, Kathy Nally.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in St. Gregory Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4 - 8 pm Friday August 14 and 9 – 11 am Saturday August 15 at Barlow Funeral Home.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


Published in The Kentucky Standard from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Barlow Funeral Home
2675 E. John Rowan Blvd.
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-2844
