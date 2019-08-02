Joseph Stuart "Joey" Greenwell, 63, of Boston, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at his residence. He was born May 25, 1956, in Nelson County to Wanda Bryan and Joseph Gonza Greenwell. Joey was a retired employee of B.C.D. Construction, was of the Catholic faith, and loved to hunt, fish, and farm.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Gonza Greenwell.
He is survived by his son, Bryan Greenwell, of New Haven; his mother, Wanda Boone, of Bardstown; his long time companion, Susan Perkins, of Boston; two sisters, Cheryl Lynn (Jimmy) Jackson and Patricia (Wayne) McDonald, both of Bardstown; four brothers, Eddie (Nancy) Greenwell, Robert "Freddie" (Darlene) Boone, Leroy (JoAnn) Boone, all of Bardstown, and Tommy (Caroline) Boone, of Louisville; and three grandchildren, Gracie, Ryker and Mollie Greenwell.
A prayer service is at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road. Deacon Sam Filiatreau will officiate.
Visitation is Friday from 3 p.m. until the time of the service.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Aug. 3, 2019