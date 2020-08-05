1/1
Joseph Thomas "Tommy" Nalley
1949 - 2020
Joseph Thomas "Tommy" Nalley, 71, of Holy Cross, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Kindred Hospital in Louisville. He was born April 19, 1949, in Marion County. He was a retired employee of General Electric and of the Catholic faith.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Joseph Truston and Mary Elsie Ruley Nalley; one brother, Philip Nalley; and three infant siblings, David, Mary Ann and John Herbert Nalley.
Survivors include one son, Chuck Nalley (Crystal), of Lebanon; one daughter, Brittany Nalley (Nick Browning), of Lebanon; three grandchildren, Kaitlynn Nalley, Kameron Nalley and Addie Browning; five sisters, Mary Cecil (Bobby), of Bardstown, Linda Cecil (Louis), of New Hope, Joann Gootee (Frank), of Loretto, Carolyn Gootee, of Lexington, and Jenny Spannknebel, of Louisville; four brothers, Leo Nalley (Frankie) and Joe "Tic" Nalley (Ellen), all of Loretto, Charles Nalley (Judy), of Lebanon, and Tim Nalley, of Bardstown; a number of nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 6785 Highway 52 in Loretto. The Rev. Deacon Joseph R. Dant will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road in Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m.
Memorials may go to St Francis of Assisi Church, P.O. Box 74, Loretto, KY 40037.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral home is limited to 50% occupancy. Therefore, visitors during busy periods may be asked to wait until others leave before entering. No food or beverages may be sent or shared at this time. Face masks are required and hand washing and social distancing are encouraged.
Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Published in The Kentucky Standard from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
August 5, 2020
You have our sympathies.
Junie, Carolyn and Alan Mattingly of Mattingly Funeral Home
