Joseph "Muggs" Tichenor, 81, of Cox's Creek, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Dec. 12, 1937, in Fairfield to the late J.W. and Mary Ben Luckett Tichenor. Muggs was a farmer and self-employed mechanic and loved to pull tractors, drag race, ride motorcycles, and fly his airplane. He was a lifelong member of St. Michael Catholic Church where he served on the Parish Council as well as several other committees. He formerly served on the board of directors of Salt River Electric Cooperative and also served as a chairman of the board for several years, and was a delegate of the East Kentucky Power Corp.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Audrey Boblitt.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Sonja Hahn Tichenor; his daughter, Belinda (James) Burchfield, of Cox's Creek; two sons, Tony (Vonne) Tichenor and Roddy (Barbara) Tichenor, both of Bardstown; two sisters, Ann Rogan Wienstroer, of St. Peters, Mo., and Mary Charles (Robert) Morgan, of St. Louis; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Thursday, July 11, at St. Michael Catholic Church. The Rev. Johnny Johnson will celebrate. Interment will be in St. Michael Church Cemetery.
Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with a prayer service at 6 p.m.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contribution to .
Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on July 10, 2019