A Bardstown resident, Mr. Joseph "J.R." Waldridge, 78, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Jewish Hospital in Louisville.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Eva Waldridge and step-father, J.B. Hayden.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Barnes Waldridge; a son, Tony (Nichole) Waldridge; and a daughter, Susan Sweeney, all of Bardstown.
The funeral will be 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 24, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road. Pastor Freddy Riggs will officiate. Visitation will be Monday from 3 to 7 p.m.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on June 23, 2019