Joseph "Joe" Werner
1963 - 2020
Joseph "Joe" Werner, 57, of Bardstown passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 at his residence. He was born March 20, 1963, in Buffalo, N.Y. He was a self employed carpenter, a member of the Kentucky Indiana Carpenters Union, enjoyed skeet shooting, was very patriotic and loved his country, and was Catholic by faith. Joe never met a stranger and talked to everyone like he had always known them.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George William Werner I and Patricia Blanche Kurzawski Roswell; grandmother, Bertha Kurzawski; and grandfather, Bernard Kurzawski.
He is survived by his son, Evan Werner, of Bardstown; a brother, George William Werner II, of Sydney, Australia; two aunts, Judith Kurzawski, of Florida, and Barbara Kurzawski, of Buffalo, N.Y.; an uncle, Joe Kurzawski, of Buffalo, N.Y.; a niece, Luxe Werner, of Sydney, Australia; and several cousins.
The family has chosen cremation. A small family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


Published in The Kentucky Standard from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barlow Funeral Home
2675 E. John Rowan Blvd.
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-2844
July 20, 2020
I worked with Joe in the Carpenters Union. He was a great friend and will be missed. Rest In Peace.
Joe Brown
Friend
