Joseph "Joe" Werner, 57, of Bardstown passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 at his residence. He was born March 20, 1963, in Buffalo, N.Y. He was a self employed carpenter, a member of the Kentucky Indiana Carpenters Union, enjoyed skeet shooting, was very patriotic and loved his country, and was Catholic by faith. Joe never met a stranger and talked to everyone like he had always known them.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George William Werner I and Patricia Blanche Kurzawski Roswell; grandmother, Bertha Kurzawski; and grandfather, Bernard Kurzawski.
He is survived by his son, Evan Werner, of Bardstown; a brother, George William Werner II, of Sydney, Australia; two aunts, Judith Kurzawski, of Florida, and Barbara Kurzawski, of Buffalo, N.Y.; an uncle, Joe Kurzawski, of Buffalo, N.Y.; a niece, Luxe Werner, of Sydney, Australia; and several cousins.
The family has chosen cremation. A small family memorial service will be held at a later date. Barlow Funeral Home
is in charge of arrangements.