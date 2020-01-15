Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Wesley Dearen. View Sign Service Information Barlow Funeral Home 2675 E. John Rowan Blvd. Bardstown , KY 40004 (502)-348-2844 Visitation 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM Barlow Funeral Home 2675 E. John Rowan Blvd. Bardstown , KY 40004 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Middletown United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Wesley Dearen, 85, of Louisville, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, with his family by his side. A native of Bardstown, Joe graduated from Old Kentucky Home High School in 1952. He served as Chapter and District President of Future Farmers of America and was elected State Vice-President of FFA his senior year. Joe played trumpet in the OKHS band and organized a Dixieland Band. A proud graduate of the University of Kentucky, Joe was a life-long Wildcat fan and dedicated alumnus of Farmhouse Fraternity.

Joe married Lunette Barlow in 1955. Upon graduation from UK, he began a successful career in sales with American Cyanamid, Ralston Purina, and PPG Industries, Inc. While with PPG, he became regional sales manager. In 1983, Joe was appointed U.S. General Sales Manager headquartered in Atlanta, GA. Over the course of his career, Joe and Lunette lived in North Carolina, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Georgia, but the Bluegrass State was always home.

After having served 25 years with PPG, Joe retired at age 55. He and Lunette moved back to Middletown, KY. It was then that Joe developed an interest in and a love for raising and showing miniature horses. It was a passion they shared for more than 20 years.

Joe was active at Middletown United Methodist Church. He served as Chairperson of Trustees, President of Tri M Sunday School Class, served as an usher and greeter, and did woodworking for the craft group, which his wife, Lunette, chaired for many years.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, William G. and Ruth Johns Dearen; his brothers, William H. Dearen and Victor M. Dearen; and his son-in-law, Gary J. Miller.

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Lunette Barlow Dearen; four children, Mary Ruth Dearen Salley (Randy), Douglas Joseph Dearen (Sandra), Sandra Jean Dearen Miller, and Cynthia Mae Dearen Angel (Dr. Rick); 15 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of extended family and many friends.

His funeral will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan.18, 2020, at Middletown United Methodist Church, with burial in Bardstown Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, at Ratterman Brothers East, 12900 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, KY 40243.

Memorial contributions may go to Middletown United Methodist Church or the .

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Joseph Wesley Dearen, 85, of Louisville, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, with his family by his side. A native of Bardstown, Joe graduated from Old Kentucky Home High School in 1952. He served as Chapter and District President of Future Farmers of America and was elected State Vice-President of FFA his senior year. Joe played trumpet in the OKHS band and organized a Dixieland Band. A proud graduate of the University of Kentucky, Joe was a life-long Wildcat fan and dedicated alumnus of Farmhouse Fraternity.Joe married Lunette Barlow in 1955. Upon graduation from UK, he began a successful career in sales with American Cyanamid, Ralston Purina, and PPG Industries, Inc. While with PPG, he became regional sales manager. In 1983, Joe was appointed U.S. General Sales Manager headquartered in Atlanta, GA. Over the course of his career, Joe and Lunette lived in North Carolina, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Georgia, but the Bluegrass State was always home.After having served 25 years with PPG, Joe retired at age 55. He and Lunette moved back to Middletown, KY. It was then that Joe developed an interest in and a love for raising and showing miniature horses. It was a passion they shared for more than 20 years.Joe was active at Middletown United Methodist Church. He served as Chairperson of Trustees, President of Tri M Sunday School Class, served as an usher and greeter, and did woodworking for the craft group, which his wife, Lunette, chaired for many years.Joe was preceded in death by his parents, William G. and Ruth Johns Dearen; his brothers, William H. Dearen and Victor M. Dearen; and his son-in-law, Gary J. Miller.He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Lunette Barlow Dearen; four children, Mary Ruth Dearen Salley (Randy), Douglas Joseph Dearen (Sandra), Sandra Jean Dearen Miller, and Cynthia Mae Dearen Angel (Dr. Rick); 15 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of extended family and many friends.His funeral will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan.18, 2020, at Middletown United Methodist Church, with burial in Bardstown Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, at Ratterman Brothers East, 12900 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, KY 40243.Memorial contributions may go to Middletown United Methodist Church or the .Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Kentucky Standard on Jan. 19, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Kentucky Standard Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations