Joseph William "Bill" Osbourne, 76, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at his residence after a courageous battle with ALS. He was born April 28, 1943, in Springfield to the late Louis and Cecelia Spalding Osbourne. He was the retired CEO of Communicare and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Bill loved his family, had much compassion for his community, enjoyed playing golf and was an avid UK fan.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by Dominican Brother Peter Osbourne; and two sisters, Mary Alice Graves and Frances Peterson.
He is survived by his wife, Terri Evans Osbourne; three sons, Joey Osbourne, of San Francisco, John (Ginger) Osbourne, of Louisville, Casey Conway, of Mount Juliet, Tenn.; his sister, Joann Smith, of Loretto; his brother, Sydney (Ruth Ann) Osbourne, of Springfield; four grandchildren, Kayla, Lindsey, Payton and Cash William; and a great-granddaughter, Paisley.
A Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at St. Rose Catholic Church in Springfield. The Rev. Kevin McGrath O.P. will be celebrant. Interment will be in St. Rose Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be Friday from 3 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30-10 a.m. at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road. A prayer service will be 6:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Nelson County Association For The Handicapped, Bethany Haven or Room In The Inn.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Jan. 30, 2020