Josh Crume, 35, of Bardstown, passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at the University of Louisville Hospital. He was born Sept. 14, 1983, in Louisville, was a 2002 graduate of Nelson County High School, attended Lexington Community College, Jefferson Community College and Midway College, was a member of Botland Christian Church, an avid fan of all University of Kentucky sports, and enjoyed golf and family.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Hugh and Ruby Crume; and maternal grandparents, Clarence M. and Mary Lenora Harrell.
He is survived by his parents, Tom and Nadine Crume, of Bardstown; a brother, Jason (Kelly) Crume, of Versailles; a sister, Leslie (Brian) Hellinger, of Louisville; seven nieces and nephews, whom he loved dearly, Tyler Boerste, Jase, Annabelle, Kenzie and Elijah Crume, Emma and Connor Hellinger; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
His memorial service will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Barlow Funeral Home, with a private burial in Mill Creek Baptist Cemetery. The Rev. Jim Summers will officiate.
Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may go to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or Humane Society of Nelson County.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Aug. 27, 2019