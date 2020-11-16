1/
Joy Ditto Mattingly
1959 - 2020
Joy Ditto Mattingly, 61, of Raywick, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Norton Audubon Hospital. She was born on April 12, 1959, in Bardstown and she was employed at Five Star in Lebanon.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Mattingly; paternal grandparents, C.H. and Yan Ditto; and maternal grandparents, Tyler and Eleanor Downs.
She is survived by her son, Jeremy (Stacy) Masden, of New Haven; three grandchildren, Alexis Masden, Kaylee Masden and Rylee Masden; her parents, Bobby and Rose Marie Ditto, of Bardstown; a brother, Eddie (Debbie) Ditto, of Elizabethtown; a sister, Alice (Wes) Robertson, of Bardstown; several nieces and nephews; her dog, Maggie; and her Bunco group.
The funeral will be noon Friday, Nov. 13, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Mt. Moriah Baptist Cemetery. Chaplain Terry Troutman will be officiating.
Visitation will be from 10 A.M. till 12 Noon Friday, November 13 at the funeral home.
The Family request everybody to wear a mask because of COVID-19.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


Published in The Kentucky Standard from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
