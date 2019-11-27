Joyce Bowman Adams, 67, of Bardstown, passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born June 27, 1952, in Bardstown. She was a homemaker but prior to that she was proud of her 20 years of factory work, and was a very caring person, Baptist by faith, and loved her dog Abby.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donnie "Buckeye" Adams; her parents, Harry Lee and Mary Lee Bowman; and brothers, Charles Kenneth Bowman, Terry Wayne Bowman, Jerry Lee Bowman and Timothy Harold Bowman.
She is survived by her three children, Jackie Fenwick (Rob), Donald Wayne "Duck" Adams (Tina), and Amy Bartley (Dale); five grandchildren, Darin, Brooke, Faith, Ryan, and Eric; several stepgrandchildren; great-grandchild, Brayden; a sister, Susan Bowman Kappel (Wayne); best friend, Joyce Comley; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery. Pastor Mark Jones and Terri Adams will officiate. Visitation will be 4 – 8 pm Friday November 29 and 9 – 11 am Saturday November 30.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Nov. 28, 2019