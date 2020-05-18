Joyce Ann Clark Willett, 77, of Bardstown, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family.
She was born June 6, 1942, in New Haven to the late John Albert and Alma Irene Goff Clark.
She retired from American Greetings and was a Catholic by faith. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and most of all, a friend.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Albert and Alma Irene Goff Clark.
She is survived by her husband, Bennie Lee Willett, of Bardstown, three sons, Bennie Lee Jr. (Karen) Willett, Robert Kevin (Sherry) Willett and Ronald Wayne Willett, all of Bardstown, one daughter, Elizabeth Ann "Sissy" Willett, of Bardstown, six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, two brothers, Anthony (Vivian) Bishoff, of Elizabethown, Danny Bishoff, of Sonora; one sister, Betty Jean Broyles, of Bardstown, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Visitation is 1:30-3 p.m. Wednesday May 20, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial to follow at Bardstown Cemetery.
There will be a graveside service at 4 p.m. at Bardstown Cemetery with the Rev. Jason Harris officiating.
William Rust Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on May 19, 2020