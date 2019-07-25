Joyce Boyd, 55, of Wayne, West Va., formerly of Hodgenville, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Newnan, Ga.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Patty Meade Penix.
She is survived by her husband, Joe Boyd, of West Va.; a daughter, Lisa Coleman, of Hodgenville; a son, Nathan (Jennifer) Carter, currently stationed in Hawaii; her father, Charles Penix, of Ashland; five siblings, Larry (Diana) Penix, Terry (Sandra) Penix, Barry Penix, Pam (Ricky) Shelton and E. J. (Jennifer) Penix; and four grandchildren, Isaiah Scott, Payton Carter, Hailey Carter and Kynlee Carter.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with the Rev. Rodney Troutman officiating. Entombment will be at 1 p.m. Friday, July 26, at the Golden Oak Gardens in Ashland.
Visitation is after 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on July 26, 2019