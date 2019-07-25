Joyce Boyd (1963 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Lisa & Nathan, We are so sorry for your loss. We will..."
    - Becky Sidebottom
Service Information
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY
42748
(270)-358-4151
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
View Map
Entombment
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Golden Oak Gardens
Ashland, KY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Joyce Boyd, 55, of Wayne, West Va., formerly of Hodgenville, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Newnan, Ga.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Patty Meade Penix.
She is survived by her husband, Joe Boyd, of West Va.; a daughter, Lisa Coleman, of Hodgenville; a son, Nathan (Jennifer) Carter, currently stationed in Hawaii; her father, Charles Penix, of Ashland; five siblings, Larry (Diana) Penix, Terry (Sandra) Penix, Barry Penix, Pam (Ricky) Shelton and E. J. (Jennifer) Penix; and four grandchildren, Isaiah Scott, Payton Carter, Hailey Carter and Kynlee Carter.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with the Rev. Rodney Troutman officiating. Entombment will be at 1 p.m. Friday, July 26, at the Golden Oak Gardens in Ashland.
Visitation is after 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on July 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.