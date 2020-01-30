Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Joyce Edward Edelen. View Sign Service Information Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home 1475 New Shepherdsville Road Bardstown , KY 40004 (502)-348-8858 Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Joyce Edward Edelen, 83, of Louisville, KY, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, peacefully at her home.

A native of Bardstown, KY, Joyce was the daughter of the late Pauline Cusick and Edward Edelen. She graduated from Bethlehem Academy and later earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Health and Physical Education with a minor in Nutrition from Union College.

After teaching elementary physical education in Florida for three years, she completed a master's degree in Education with emphasis in Home Economics and Nutrition and a Bachelor of Science degree in Vocational Home Economics from Eastern Kentucky University in 1978.

While working toward these degrees, Joyce was employed by Jefferson County Public Schools as a teacher-coordinator for Jefferson County Adult Education and later by Spalding College as assistant coordinator for Continuing Education.

In 1990, Joyce earned an Ed.D. in Health Education with emphasis on Community Health and Nutrition from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

After teaching at Longwood College for one year, she returned to Louisville, joining the American Cancer Society as a Health Educator. With a passion for heightening awareness about mental health, she later became an Educator for Mental Health America of Kentucky and finished her career with Louisville Metro Government Nutrition Program (Meals on Wheels).

Joyce was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Louis Bertrand. As a former member of Saint Martin of Tours, she took on many volunteer roles, including leading a fundraising campaign to build a medical dispensary in Tanzania. She was so passionate about the project that she traveled to Africa for the building's dedication, at which time she met Fr. Justin Tomy, who became her spiritual advisor.

Joyce was devoted to her faith, family and friends. She will long be remembered for her compassion, humble heart and great sense of humor. Believing hardships brought blessings in disguise, Joyce had great strength and shared her strength with others when family, friends or acquaintances were in need. And, she was always present to share the joy.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Wheatley and her son, Thomas "Mike" Wheatley.

She is survived by her grandchildren, Amber (Shawn) Wheatley-Cloran of Spartanburg, SC., Stephanie (Joseph) Duvall of Fisherville, her great-grandchildren, Hunter and Hallie Duvall and a beloved friend, Ann Lechleiter.

A funeral mass for Dr. Joyce Edward Edelen will be 11:00 am Monday, February 3, 2020 at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral. Rev. Tom Clark, celebrant. Visitation will be Sunday from 3:00-8:00 pm at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road. A prayer service will be at 5:00 pm at the funeral home. The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Mass of the Air or NAMI.

