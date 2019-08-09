Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Teresa (Riggs) Tinnell. View Sign Service Information Hale Polin Robinson Funeral Home 221 East Main Street Springfield , KY 40069 (859)-336-3836 Send Flowers Obituary

Joyce Teresa Riggs Tinnell, 77, of Springfield, formerly of Nelson County, died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at her residence. She was assistant manager of the Dollar General Store in Cox's Creek for 15 years and was a Catholic.

Born Oct. 2, 1941, in Nelson County, she was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Susan Viola Kelty Riggs; a brother, Frankie Smith; and three sisters, Gerty Metcalf, Shirley Hall and Bonnie Harrell.

She is survived by her husband, Jackie Tinnell, of Springfield; three sons, Mike (Rhonda Fleming) Tinnell, of Springfield, Sammy (Peggie) Tinnell, of Shepherdsville, and Jackie (Dru) Tinnell, of Lexington; two daughters, Peggy (Jerry) Mattingly, of Springfield, and Lee (David) Griffith, of Versailles; four brothers, Everett Smith, of Lebanon Junction, Billy and Danny (Ann) Smith, all of Bardstown, and Johnny (Kim) Smith, of Boston; three sisters, June Gilkey, Patsy Johnson and Debbie (Donnie) Nally, all of Bardstown; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

The funeral will be 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield with Bobby Joe Mattingly officiating. Burial will be in St. Dominic-Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Scotty Harrell, Austin Tinnell, Travis Mattingly, Damien Lyvers, Josh Rogers and Johnny and Danny Smith.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, and 7 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday, Aug. 12, at the funeral home.

Contributions are suggested to .

Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

